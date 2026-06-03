Capital Innovations LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,975 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 72,866 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy outlined a large $103 billion capital plan for 2026-2030 focused on grid upgrades, cleaner power, and reliability, with analysts noting it supports future earnings growth and a 2026 EPS target of $6.71. Article Title

Duke Energy outlined a large $103 billion capital plan for 2026-2030 focused on grid upgrades, cleaner power, and reliability, with analysts noting it supports future earnings growth and a 2026 EPS target of $6.71. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is exploring tech partnerships with hyperscalers to help share the financial risk of new nuclear projects, which could make its clean-energy expansion more investable. Article Title

The company said it is exploring tech partnerships with hyperscalers to help share the financial risk of new nuclear projects, which could make its clean-energy expansion more investable. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy confirmed power delivery for USA Rare Earth’s planned South Carolina magnet plant, highlighting new industrial load that could support future electricity demand. Article Title

Duke Energy confirmed power delivery for USA Rare Earth’s planned South Carolina magnet plant, highlighting new industrial load that could support future electricity demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage has also focused on Duke Energy’s valuation and recent share-price weakness, suggesting the stock has lagged recently even though longer-term returns remain positive. Article Title

Recent coverage has also focused on Duke Energy’s valuation and recent share-price weakness, suggesting the stock has lagged recently even though longer-term returns remain positive. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson testified against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike, arguing it could cost families $1.4 billion and saying the utility “overshot the mark,” which could pressure investor sentiment around regulation. Article Title

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson testified against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike, arguing it could cost families $1.4 billion and saying the utility “overshot the mark,” which could pressure investor sentiment around regulation. Negative Sentiment: Duke Energy also requested an $8 monthly electric rate increase in Ohio and separately proposed a significant rate hike for 2027, adding to customer and political pushback risks. Article Title Article Title

Duke Energy also requested an $8 monthly electric rate increase in Ohio and separately proposed a significant rate hike for 2027, adding to customer and political pushback risks. Negative Sentiment: Another North Carolina filing from the attorney general argues Duke Energy’s rate proposal could sharply raise household costs, reinforcing regulatory uncertainty around its pricing plans. Article Title

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $113.66 and a one year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here