Capital Research Global Investors Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,522,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $23,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,044,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $977,638,000 after purchasing an additional 213,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,006,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $806,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,419,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $733,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,831 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MCHP opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,722,690.80. This trade represents a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,140.16. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 553,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,673,635 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here