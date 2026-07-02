Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Chapman Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded Visa to strong-buy , reinforcing optimism around the company’s earnings power, cross-border payments outlook, and resilient consumer spending trends.

Piper Sandler upgraded Visa to , reinforcing optimism around the company’s earnings power, cross-border payments outlook, and resilient consumer spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Visa is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the new Open USD stablecoin initiative, a consortium-backed digital dollar project involving major players such as Stripe, BlackRock, Google, and Coinbase. Investors appear to see this as evidence Visa could remain central to next-generation money movement and settlement infrastructure.

Visa is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the new stablecoin initiative, a consortium-backed digital dollar project involving major players such as Stripe, BlackRock, Google, and Coinbase. Investors appear to see this as evidence Visa could remain central to next-generation money movement and settlement infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also highlighted Visa’s continued strength in travel, cross-border partnerships, and online spending trends, with Visa saying consumers are still prioritizing discretionary purchases through deal hunting rather than cutting back sharply.

Market commentary also highlighted Visa’s continued strength in travel, cross-border partnerships, and online spending trends, with Visa saying consumers are still prioritizing discretionary purchases through deal hunting rather than cutting back sharply. Neutral Sentiment: Visa’s expanded smartphone-based payment tools for small businesses support its longer-term growth story, but the near-term financial impact looks incremental.

Visa’s expanded smartphone-based payment tools for small businesses support its longer-term growth story, but the near-term financial impact looks incremental. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ryan McInerney sold 20,970 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may create some caution even though the sale was part of a planned trading program.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $351.36 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $359.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.55. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total transaction of $7,135,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,162,953.50. This trade represents a 58.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $21,289,800. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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