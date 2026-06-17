Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,068 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,526 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $99,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 455,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 88,808 shares of the company's stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 196,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,964,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.44 billion, a PE ratio of 149.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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