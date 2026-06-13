Cardano Risk Management B.V. Purchases 8,731,126 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,364,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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