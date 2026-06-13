Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 636,926 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.54% of Carlyle Group worth $327,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Carlyle Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,399,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,279,015,381.92. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ CG opened at $45.75 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report).

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