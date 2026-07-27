Castleark Management LLC Buys 33,336 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,756 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.1% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $98.77 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,144 shares of company stock worth $1,730,097. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Article Title

ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Article Title

New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some commentary says the stock’s rally may be vulnerable if AI disruption fears return, especially around usage-based pricing and long-term software demand. Article Title

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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