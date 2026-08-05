Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,597 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,282.87. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,847. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $445.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $465.55 and a 200-day moving average of $424.93. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $469.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell reported adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share on $2.31 billion in revenue , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $3.38-$3.39 EPS and $2.24 billion in revenue. Sales increased 7.9% year over year, while EPS rose from $2.82 in the prior-year quarter. Rockwell Automation fiscal third-quarter earnings report

Rockwell reported adjusted earnings of on , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $3.38-$3.39 EPS and $2.24 billion in revenue. Sales increased 7.9% year over year, while EPS rose from $2.82 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion helped drive the earnings beat, and management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $13.00-$13.30 and revenue of approximately $9.0-$9.1 billion . The updated EPS range is slightly above the prior consensus forecast. Zacks Rockwell Automation earnings and guidance report

Margin expansion helped drive the earnings beat, and management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of and revenue of approximately . The updated EPS range is slightly above the prior consensus forecast. Neutral Sentiment: The results call highlighted solid operating momentum, but investors are weighing the outlook against Rockwell’s premium valuation, with the stock trading at roughly 46 times earnings and near its recent highs. Rockwell Automation Q3 2026 earnings call transcript

The results call highlighted solid operating momentum, but investors are weighing the outlook against Rockwell’s premium valuation, with the stock trading at roughly 46 times earnings and near its recent highs. Negative Sentiment: Lifecycle Services was a key concern: reported revenue fell 12% and organic sales declined 2%, while its book-to-bill ratio was below 1.0 at 0.97. That suggests orders were not expanding the segment’s backlog and may signal softer demand in part of the business. Quiver Quantitative Rockwell Automation analysis

Lifecycle Services was a key concern: reported revenue fell 12% and organic sales declined 2%, while its book-to-bill ratio was below 1.0 at 0.97. That suggests orders were not expanding the segment’s backlog and may signal softer demand in part of the business. Negative Sentiment: The guidance increase may have disappointed investors who expected a larger upgrade after Rockwell’s strong share-price performance. Reports also point to insider selling: executives recorded numerous sales and no open-market purchases during the past six months, adding a sentiment headwind.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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