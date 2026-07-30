Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 19,668 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,532 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,368,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $263,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,813 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,778 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 748,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,321.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 541,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $153.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Key Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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