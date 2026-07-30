Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.26 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of MP Materials worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company's stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 234,651 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $15,456,461.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,855,965 shares in the company, valued at $780,952,414.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 17,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.62 per share, with a total value of $962,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 1,333,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,512,565.26. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 905,167 shares of company stock worth $60,161,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $70.00 to $71.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.35.

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MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

MP Materials Stock Down 7.8%

MP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.86.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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