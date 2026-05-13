CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,252 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 23,270 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 14.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $101,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.47 and a 1 year high of $223.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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