Chicago Capital LLC Sells 571,169 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,363 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 571,169 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of Kornit Digital worth $35,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1,359.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kornit Digital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Report on KRNT

Kornit Digital Stock Up 2.5%

KRNT stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.79. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. NASDAQ: KRNT is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company's flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

Further Reading

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