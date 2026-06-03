CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 13,139 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,892 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments named longtime insider Julie Knecht as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Article Title

Texas Instruments named longtime insider as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Article Title

Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Article Title

Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Negative Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Texas Instruments underperformed peers on Monday, and another item from June 1 said the shares fell 4.1% that day. That recent weakness may be a backdrop, even though today’s news flow is helping offset it. Article Title

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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