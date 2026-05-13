Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Position Lifted by Peregrine Investment Management Inc.

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,710 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the quarter. Circle Internet Group comprises about 6.2% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Circle Internet Group worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,647,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company's stock worth $739,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock worth $204,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,310 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 222.1% in the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,079 shares of the company's stock worth $171,453,000 after acquiring an additional 892,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth about $83,785,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.76.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE CRCL opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.59. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 3,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $439,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 152,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,517,720. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $2,779,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,779,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 617,464 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,749 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

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