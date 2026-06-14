Clear Street Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 279.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,621 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 963,621 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SoFi Technologies worth $34,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company's stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 530,207 shares of the company's stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the company's stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

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