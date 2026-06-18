Clearline Capital LP Acquires 126,636 Shares of Rogers Corporation $ROG

Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,841 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 126,636 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises about 2.1% of Clearline Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 2.63% of Rogers worth $43,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,276 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 121.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rogers

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rogers Corporation’s shares jumped on strong trading volume, which can signal renewed investor interest after the company recently beat quarterly EPS expectations. Article Title

Rogers Corporation’s shares jumped on strong trading volume, which can signal renewed investor interest after the company recently beat quarterly EPS expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Rogers recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.75, topping estimates, and maintained Q2 2026 guidance of $0.90 to $1.10 per share; these fundamentals support the stock but were already known from the latest earnings release.

Rogers recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.75, topping estimates, and maintained Q2 2026 guidance of $0.90 to $1.10 per share; these fundamentals support the stock but were already known from the latest earnings release. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks analysis warned that recent earnings estimate revisions may limit further upside in the near term, suggesting the rally could face resistance.

A Zacks analysis warned that recent earnings estimate revisions may limit further upside in the near term, suggesting the rally could face resistance. Negative Sentiment: Canadian regulatory headlines about Rogers and fee-related warnings could add overhang if they raise the risk of additional scrutiny or compliance costs. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

View Our Latest Report on Rogers

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $112,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,543.65. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $158.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.94.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.50 million. Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

Further Reading

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