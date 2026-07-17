Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Analyst coverage referenced in article feed

Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Article title

Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Positive Sentiment: June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Article title

June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Article title

Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Article title

Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Article title

Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: AWS veteran Dave Brown’s departure after 19 years adds a bit of executive turnover risk to Amazon’s cloud unit, though replacement plans are already in place. Article title

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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