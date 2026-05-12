Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Holdings Trimmed by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.8% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $2,028.74 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,551.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,231.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.77 and a 1 year high of $2,045.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,024 shares of company stock valued at $89,864,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here