Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 2,291 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,246 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Concord Wealth Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,809 shares of company stock worth $45,132,239. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels.

Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone.

Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment.

Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions.

News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst.

Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited.

Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Amazon is also facing a proposed class-action lawsuit over alleged tariff-related refund practices, which could add legal overhang and headline risk.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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