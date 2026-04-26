Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.76 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,188 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $88.56 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Walt Disney World's new solar facility

Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Disney H2O Glow Event

Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Taika Waititi projects

Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Neurelis supports epilepsy awareness

PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Bob Iger rejoins Thrive Capital

Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Barclays trims DIS PT to $130

Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Employee/PR risk: reporting on an internal “AI adoption dashboard” that tracks token usage has drawn negative attention and could affect morale or public perception around workplace practices. Disney AI adoption dashboard coverage

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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