Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,450 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 57,429 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Miller Global Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 62,559 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.3% during the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $372.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $190.92 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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