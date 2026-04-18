Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,349 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 293,581 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Corteva worth $57,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,713,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $4,284,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Corteva Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.52.

Read Our Latest Report on CTVA

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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