Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $146.57 Million Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,775 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 14,258 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe's Companies worth $146,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LOW opened at $220.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $228.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.14. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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