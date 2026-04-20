Cwm LLC Acquires 7,944 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $67,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.07, for a total value of $102,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,674.70. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Freda sold 140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.61, for a total transaction of $95,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,625,813.23. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,717 shares of company stock worth $14,533,791. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $677.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $736.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $693.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $311.12 and a 12-month high of $748.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curtiss-Wright, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curtiss-Wright wasn't on the list.

While Curtiss-Wright currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here