Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,792 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of TKG Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,336 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $426.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $325.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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