Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Cane Capital Partners LLC

Cane Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

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More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $426.12 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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