Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Cane Capital Partners LLC

Cane Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies
More Dell Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Dell is benefiting from the Super Micro Computer investigation tied to alleged Nvidia chip smuggling, with investors viewing Dell as a cleaner, more reliable AI server winner and possible share-gain beneficiary. Dell Stock Gets a ‘Slam Dunk’ as Super Micro Faces Taiwan Office Raid Over Alleged Nvidia Chip Smuggling
- Positive Sentiment: Dell is also getting credit for expanding its AI infrastructure offerings, including the launch of PowerStore Elite in India, which reinforces the company’s growth story in enterprise AI storage and data-center hardware. Dell launches AI-focused PowerStore Elite storage platform in India as enterprise AI infrastructure race heats up
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary across Wall Street remains upbeat on Dell Technologies, with some analysts and media outlets still arguing the stock has room to rise even after a sharp rally, thanks to strong AI server demand. Dell Stock Price Prediction: The Case for 20%+ Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Dell completed its redomestication to Texas corporation status, a corporate-structure update that is not likely to be a major near-term stock driver. Dell Completes Redomestication to Texas Corporation Status
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and articles warn that Dell’s valuation now looks stretched after its steep advance, leaving less room for upside if AI demand cools or competition intensifies. Dell Technologies (DELL) Faces Valuation and Competition Concerns After Strong Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Another concern is margin pressure: one report says Dell’s AI growth is real, but profitability is being squeezed as lower-margin server sales make up a bigger share of revenue. Dell’s AI boom is real, but so is the profit margin hit nobody is pricing in
- Negative Sentiment: A recent insider sale by a Dell director could add some caution after the stock’s strong multi-month move. Dell Technologies Inc. NYSE: DELL - Get Free Report
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DELL opened at $426.12 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.87.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.
Dell Technologies Profile
(Free Report
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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
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