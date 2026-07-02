Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. IDEX makes up about 1.3% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.47% of IDEX worth $66,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $398,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 104.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of IDEX by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 651,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 240,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEX

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $230.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is 43.20%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

See Also

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