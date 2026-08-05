Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 139,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Ambarella worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $888,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 155,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,288.16. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chan W. Lee sold 2,951 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $200,284.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,662,241.26. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,700. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Consumer Edge reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities set a $101.00 price objective on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.The firm's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report).

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