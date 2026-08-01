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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 93,539 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors reduced its Rocket Lab stake by 8.1%, selling 93,539 shares and retaining 1.05 million shares worth approximately $67.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 71.78% of the company.
  • Rocket Lab reported strong growth catalysts, including a $266 million U.S. Space Force contract, eligibility for a potential $981 million Space Force program, and three additional Electron launches for iQPS.
  • Despite a “Moderate Buy” consensus and average analyst price target of $110.29, Rocket Lab remains unprofitable and faces volatility concerns, with the stock trading below its moving averages amid substantial insider selling.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,598 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 93,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Rocket Lab worth $67,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Largest-ever contract reinforces defense growth. Rocket Lab’s $266 million agreement with the U.S. Space Force covers at least 12 suborbital missile-defense launches from Alaska, with options for additional missions. The award provides meaningful backlog visibility and strengthens Rocket Lab’s role in national-security launch programs. Rocket Lab Just Won Its Biggest-Ever Contract
  • Positive Sentiment: Additional government opportunity could generate future orders. Rocket Lab was selected alongside 14 vendors for a $981 million Space Force indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity program running through July 2032. The arrangement does not guarantee the full amount, but it gives the company access to future test, evaluation and training task orders. Space Force IDIQ Contract Opens Pentagon Opportunity
  • Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch demand continues to build. Japanese Earth-imaging company iQPS ordered three additional dedicated Electron missions, bringing its planned Rocket Lab launches to 18. The deal expands a repeat-customer relationship and supports continued backlog growth for Electron. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing longer-term catalysts against execution risk. Recent commentary highlights defense contracts, space systems and progress toward the Neutron rocket as potential growth engines. However, analyst targets and bullish media forecasts are opinions rather than new company guidance, and Rocket Lab remains unprofitable.
  • Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and technical weakness remain overhangs. Reported insider activity shows sales without purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by executives. The stock also remains far below its $151.00 one-year high, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and trades at a negative P/E, underscoring valuation and volatility risks. Rocket Lab Analyst Ratings and Launch Milestones

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Up 0.4%

RKLB stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of -202.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 334,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,365,830. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rocket Lab

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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