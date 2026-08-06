Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,338 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $308.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 105,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $7,730,225.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 206,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,063,605.98. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,575 shares of company stock valued at $46,185,025. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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