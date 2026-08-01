Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 102,309 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 862.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,167 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Genpact worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of G. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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