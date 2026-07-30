Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.91 Million Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,054 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $17,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $6,394,977.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 92,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,303,601.21. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $28,781,330.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,772,477.72. This trade represents a 42.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock valued at $103,225,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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