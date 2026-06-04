Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,662 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 102,232 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC's holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 254,694 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 184,331 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,450 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Trending Headlines about Enterprise Products Partners

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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