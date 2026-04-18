eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,662 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.59% of eToro Group worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETOR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in eToro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in eToro Group by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,060 shares of the company's stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in eToro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group in the third quarter worth $1,752,000.

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eToro Group Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. eToro Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on eToro Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on eToro Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETOR

eToro Group Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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