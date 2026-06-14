Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 736 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.1% of Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $71,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,903.50. The company has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,539.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,369.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

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