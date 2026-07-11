Fabrinet $FN Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $661.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.48. The company had a trading volume of 616,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,184. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $615.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.47. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $748.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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