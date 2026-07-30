Fabrinet $FN Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,760 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,556,435.03. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 7.8%

FN opened at $414.79 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $565.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.00. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $272.49 and a 12-month high of $748.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.Fabrinet's revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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