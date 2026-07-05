Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12.07 Million Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,188,776,000 after buying an additional 4,087,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,994,464,000 after buying an additional 4,089,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,394,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,857,344 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $601,687,000 after acquiring an additional 125,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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