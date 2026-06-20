Flax Pond Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,110 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Global Payments accounts for about 3.5% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,428,962 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $110,772,000 after buying an additional 404,918 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,445 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GPN opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.02%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

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