FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $797,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,003 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,678,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 5,289 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,104,861 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $239,691,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney has reintroduced free dining offers for U.K./Ireland guests and other promotions that can accelerate bookings and incremental hotel/park spend. Read More.

Disney has reintroduced free dining offers for U.K./Ireland guests and other promotions that can accelerate bookings and incremental hotel/park spend. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Park ticket prices are being raised for select 2027 dates, which should lift ARPU (average revenue per visitor) and near‑term revenue forecasts. Read More.

Park ticket prices are being raised for select 2027 dates, which should lift ARPU (average revenue per visitor) and near‑term revenue forecasts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Disney disclosed new details about an upcoming resort near Magic Kingdom, expanding its ability to capture higher-margin on‑site spending. Read More.

Disney disclosed new details about an upcoming resort near Magic Kingdom, expanding its ability to capture higher-margin on‑site spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New and returning attractions — including a Muppets-themed roller coaster opening date and the return of a beloved post‑COVID experience — support attendance and guest spend. Read More.

New and returning attractions — including a Muppets-themed roller coaster opening date and the return of a beloved post‑COVID experience — support attendance and guest spend. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fresh content and accessibility initiatives (new versions of classic songs, ASL re-animated songs, and Imagineer honors) help brand strength and streaming/merchandising engagement over time. Read More.

Fresh content and accessibility initiatives (new versions of classic songs, ASL re-animated songs, and Imagineer honors) help brand strength and streaming/merchandising engagement over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting institutional interest or mentions (e.g., inclusion on lists tied to public figures) is background noise rather than a direct catalyst. Read More.

Coverage noting institutional interest or mentions (e.g., inclusion on lists tied to public figures) is background noise rather than a direct catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and tracking pieces point out Disney’s larger-than-market intraday dip and why the stock is trending, useful for context but not a standalone driver. Read More.

Market commentary and tracking pieces point out Disney’s larger-than-market intraday dip and why the stock is trending, useful for context but not a standalone driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry moves on programmatic ad transparency may incrementally affect digital ad pricing/measurement but are broad-market and unlikely to sharply move DIS by themselves. Read More.

Industry moves on programmatic ad transparency may incrementally affect digital ad pricing/measurement but are broad-market and unlikely to sharply move DIS by themselves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Disney announced plans to cut roughly 1,000 jobs as part of a streamlining push — a cost-savings move that can boost margins but raises execution and morale risk. Read More.

Disney announced plans to cut roughly 1,000 jobs as part of a streamlining push — a cost-savings move that can boost margins but raises execution and morale risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A tourist has sued Disney claiming bed‑bug exposure and lasting harm — a reputational/legal headline that could pressure bookings or lead to incremental costs if claims multiply. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here