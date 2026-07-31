Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,390 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,186 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 5.2% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $40,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2,802.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 4,358.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,712 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. GE Vernova vs. NuScale Power: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. Positive Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reports that some turbines supporting AI data centers are experiencing early failures highlight execution, reliability, and maintenance risks. Weak results from data-center supplier Vertiv also underscore the possibility of volatility across the AI-infrastructure theme.

GE Vernova Trading Up 9.3%

NYSE GEV opened at $983.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $530.16 and a one year high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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