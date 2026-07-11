Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 23,641 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,402 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $114,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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