Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 7,809 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:ANET opened at $166.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.14 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,345.92. The trade was a 57.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock worth $430,322,162. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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