GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $377.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $263.80 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $350.47 and its 200-day moving average is $321.63.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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