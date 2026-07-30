Genesis Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Genesis Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 4.8% of Genesis Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Genesis Financial Group LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE Vernova from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $900.03 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,030.27 and a 200-day moving average of $929.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.72%.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly viewed as a supplier to the AI data-center buildout, with hyperscalers seeking gas turbines and other reliable power sources for energy-intensive computing projects. This could support long-term orders and reinforce the company’s strategic value. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly viewed as a supplier to the AI data-center buildout, with hyperscalers seeking gas turbines and other reliable power sources for energy-intensive computing projects. This could support long-term orders and reinforce the company’s strategic value. Positive Sentiment: The company’s collaboration with AirJoule was expanded at GE Vernova’s Frontier Campus, showcasing atmospheric water technology for industrial and data-center applications. The project may create longer-term opportunities in water- and energy-efficiency solutions. GE Vernova Deploys AirJoule Water System

The company’s collaboration with AirJoule was expanded at GE Vernova’s Frontier Campus, showcasing atmospheric water technology for industrial and data-center applications. The project may create longer-term opportunities in water- and energy-efficiency solutions. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is receiving heightened retail-investor and analyst attention, while broader electricity-grid demand and electrification trends remain supportive. However, the “trending stock” coverage offers limited new fundamental information. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova is receiving heightened retail-investor and analyst attention, while broader electricity-grid demand and electrification trends remain supportive. However, the “trending stock” coverage offers limited new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an earnings-per-share miss—$2.47 versus an expected $3.17—even though revenue exceeded estimates and rose 21.9% year over year. The profit shortfall likely remains a key reason investors are cautious.

Recent quarterly results showed an earnings-per-share miss—$2.47 versus an expected $3.17—even though revenue exceeded estimates and rose 21.9% year over year. The profit shortfall likely remains a key reason investors are cautious. Negative Sentiment: Reports that turbines supporting AI data centers may experience early failures raise concerns about operating reliability, maintenance costs, customer confidence and potential execution risks as demand accelerates. AI Data Center Turbines Are Suffering Early Deaths

Reports that turbines supporting AI data centers may experience early failures raise concerns about operating reliability, maintenance costs, customer confidence and potential execution risks as demand accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Vertiv’s earnings-related selloff is weighing on sentiment across AI-infrastructure stocks, highlighting concerns that demand expectations and execution may be difficult to sustain despite favorable long-term guidance. Vertiv Earnings Beat Estimates

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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