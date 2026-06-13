Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 3,789 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,775 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.04. The stock has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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