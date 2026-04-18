GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $2,781,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,812,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,535 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $736.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $693.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.28. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $311.12 and a one year high of $748.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,536.14. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,717 shares of company stock worth $14,533,791. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $677.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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