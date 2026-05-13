Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 5,462 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after buying an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,543,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553,907 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,481,122,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $976,346,000 after buying an additional 471,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after buying an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.86.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

DLR opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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