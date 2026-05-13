Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 12,084 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 12,084 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $12,345,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is generating substantial free cash flow, with fiscal 2026 free cash flow of about $14.4 billion supporting shareholder returns and continued investment in AI products like Agentforce and Data 360. Article Title

Salesforce is generating substantial free cash flow, with fiscal 2026 free cash flow of about $14.4 billion supporting shareholder returns and continued investment in AI products like Agentforce and Data 360. Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to Salesforce trading at a discounted valuation after a sharp year-to-date slide, which may attract value-focused investors if growth from Agentforce and Data Cloud continues to improve recurring revenue. Article Title

Several articles point to Salesforce trading at a discounted valuation after a sharp year-to-date slide, which may attract value-focused investors if growth from Agentforce and Data Cloud continues to improve recurring revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated a Hold rating on Salesforce, suggesting a cautious but not outright negative stance from analysts. Article Title

Wells Fargo reiterated a Hold rating on Salesforce, suggesting a cautious but not outright negative stance from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on Salesforce to $188 from $200 while keeping a Neutral rating, indicating some valuation caution but still implying modest upside from current levels. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target on Salesforce to $188 from $200 while keeping a Neutral rating, indicating some valuation caution but still implying modest upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Salesforce has been under pressure recently, with the stock lagging the broader market and falling sharply from recent highs, which is weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Salesforce has been under pressure recently, with the stock lagging the broader market and falling sharply from recent highs, which is weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New research suggesting the Salesforce delivery lifecycle is “broken” could raise concerns about implementation complexity and execution risks for enterprise customers and partners. Article Title

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $296.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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