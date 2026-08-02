Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GE stock opened at $361.40 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $347.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.94. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $261.71 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The stock has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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